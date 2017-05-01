Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse are looking for locally based actors to perform in the forthcoming production of Julius Caesar – one of the opening shows for the new £37m theatre, cinema and library, opening May 11 in Chester.

Storyhouse is looking to cast 15 men and women aged 17 and over in the ‘community cast’ for director Loveday Ingram’s production of Shakespeare ‘political thriller’ Julius Caesar which will be performed both at Storyhouse and at the award-winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Loveday Ingram said: “Throughout the production of Julius Caesar community members will act in many different scenes playing several characters from out of control rebels to ruthless politicians to help us tell a timeless story.”

Storyhouse are looking for a group of people who are enthusiastic about becoming part of Storyhouse’s ensemble of actors - from all backgrounds, with or without stage experience.

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse, said “This is a wonderful and rare opportunity to be part of the something very special. We want to build community – bring people together and we absolutely don’t want that ethos to stop at the foot of the stage.”

Auditions will be through a workshop process lasting 60 minutes, led by Loveday Ingram. Workshops will take place at Queens Park High School, Handbridge, on Wednesday, May 3 from 7-8.30pm and and Thursday, May 4, also from 7-8.30pm.

Interested people should contact helen@storyhouse.com for an application form and to book an audition space.

The community chorus will be required to:

Attend six rehearsals between May 8-June 17

Be available for the evenings of June 20, 21 and 22

Be available for at least 20 of the 25 performances of Julius Caesar

Successful applicants will be informed by Friday, May 5.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com.