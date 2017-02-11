Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for the opening night of the first production at Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse have sold out.

Curtain up on the brand-new musical The Beggar’s Opera is at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 11 but the early birds have already caught the worm.

The show will be performed in a repertory season until Sunday August 27, with a brand-new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, Shakespeare’s romantic comedy A Midsummer’s Night Dream and brutal political thriller Julius Caesar.

Countdown to curtain up Storyhouse opens in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

CEO of Storyhouse Andrew Bentley said: ‘We’re delighted with the response to the opening season: the excitement about Storyhouse is palpable. We are really looking forward to finally welcoming the audience inside and sharing the building with them. Experiencing a venue’s inaugural opening night is a rare opportunity – it’s very, very exciting.’

Facts about The Beggar’s Opera

It is a musical not an opera

The story focuses on Mack the Knife – gang leader and lover of Lucy Locket (and Polly Peachum)

Storyhouse’s production has been described by director Alex Clifton as a ‘pox-ridden musical comedy'.

It has a brand-new score with music and songs inspired by (and sounding like) Blur, Pulp, Oasis and The Arctic Monkeys

It will be daring and sexy and is dubbed ‘not for the faint hearted’

Alex Clifton’s previous shows include sell-outs The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night.

Storyhouse’s version has been written by dramatist Glyn Maxwell – the writer of Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre’s Cyrano De Bergerac.