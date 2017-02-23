Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some West Coast mainline trains have been cancelled and others delayed after Storm Doris forced rails bosses to halve their speed limit in the region.

Network Rail is warning of delays after imposing temporary speed restrictions due to the bad weather.

It means trains on certain sections will have to travel at 50mph - well below the maximum 125mph speed reached by the Virgin Pendelinos.

With high winds forecast, Network Rail has taken the decision for ‘safety reasons’.

It will impact journeys between London Euston and North Wales, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Scotland.

A spokesperson for Virgin Trains said: "As a result our services aren't able to run to time we are having to cancel one train an hour to and from Manchester (so down from three an hour to two).

"The advice to customers is to check before they travel and to expect slightly longer journey times.

"If customers want to change their journey, tickets for travel today can be used on Friday, providing customers begin their journey before 2pm."

Overnight Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “In light of the anticipated poor weather caused by Storm Doris, temporary 50mph speed restrictions will be imposed tomorrow across sections of the West Coast route, the Chiltern line and the West Midlands.

“This may lead to delays on some services. The purpose of these speed limits is safety. Keeping passengers and railway staff safe is, as always, our top priority.

“Weather conditions will be continually monitored and if they change we will revaluate our response.

“We’re deploying extra Network Rail staff to deal with any issues such as fallen trees, and overhead line issues with the aim of keeping people on the move.”

A number of services between Liverpool and Wigan have also been cancelled throughout the day due to the weather.

Passengers can find the latest information by visiting nationalrail.co.uk or www.virgintrains.co.uk