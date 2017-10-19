Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might want to stay indoors this weekend, because a yellow weather warning for gale force winds and heavy rain is in place for the whole of Saturday (October 21).

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind throughout the whole North West, beginning at 4am through to 11.59pm on Saturday.

They expect a spell of strong southwesterly winds and say some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

Some transport disruption is also likely across the region, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and short term loss of power and other services is also possible.

It comes after forecasters warned that Storm Brian was set to batter the country, just days after ex-Hurricane Ophelia's severe weather conditions killed three people in Ireland.