Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based retail store Easy Bathrooms is set to donate five per cent of all its sales throughout November to children’s charity Miles of Smiles in Chester which takes terminally ill, sick and disabled children on a ‘holiday of a lifetime’.

The charity has raised over £1.5 million throughout the past 25 years, enabling more than 350 children to go on a five-star holiday to Disneyland Paris.

And now Easy Bathrooms’ Chester store is getting on board to support the charity’s next trip, which is set for September 2018.

Easy Bathrooms’ Chester showroom manager Donald Hunter said: “Miles of Smiles Chester is a charity that means a great deal to our staff, customers and community. What they do for children across our region is incredible and we’re delighted to be able to help by raising these vital funds.

“This means that whenever someone makes a purchase from our store throughout the month of November, they’ll also be giving back to these hugely-deserving children.”

The cost of the trip is £43,000 which provides luxury accommodation, VIP badges and fast-track passes, ensuring the children have a holiday to remember with no waiting around or expenses spared.

The break ends with a sightseeing tour around Paris.

Donald continued: “Not only will we pledge sales, but we’re also going to be asking customers to make a donation, with every purchase they make. Plus we’ll put up posters and chat to shoppers about our initiative.

“We hope this will spark engagement, encourage people to find out more and spread the word about this fantastic local children’s charity. We can’t wait to hand the money over and see the photos - we know there will be some big smiles on the faces of the children,”

Chairperson of Miles of Smiles Sue Thomas added: “We would love, once again, to make some memories for some very deserving children and are absolutely thrilled that Easy Bathrooms has chosen us as their charity.

“These days it is very difficult, with all the other deserving causes out there, to keep asking people to donate, but this is a fantastic way to fundraise for us and we are truly appreciative.

“We look forward to the end of November and receiving our donation, which will be another step nearer to creating the ‘trip of a lifetime’.”

Easy Bathrooms’ Chester store launched earlier this year in July next to Screwfix and Topps Tiles on Bumper’s Lane.