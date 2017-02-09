Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh details have emerged about the discovery of a dog who was snatched outside a supermarket in Frodsham .

Ollie disappeared from the car park of Morrisons on High Street shortly before 7pm on Saturday (February 2).

Now Cheshire Constabulary have revealed that the cute cavachon cross-breed was found after officers executed a search warrant at an address on Llwyni Drive in Connah’s Quay – nearly 30 miles from where he was taken – on Monday (February 6).

Enquiries are ongoing to find out how Ollie came to be taken and police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information.

A force spokeswoman said: “Following information received from the public, officers executed a warrant on Monday, February 6, at an address on Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

“The dog, a cavachon, has been reunited with its owner and officers are still working hard to establish the circumstances.”

(Photo: Cheshire Constabulary)

An urgent online appeal to trace Ollie, who requires special medication following eye surgery, was shared almost 7,000 times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 796 of February 4.