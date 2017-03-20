Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fun and colourful children's stationery retailer Smiggle is coming to Chester.

The popular Australian brand is opening a shop on Northgate Street on Friday (March 24).

Smiggle – where a smile meets a giggle – is dedicated to creating original, affordable and quirky products, and store bosses are hoping their treasure trove offering in Chester will win a legion of new fans.

Managing director of Smiggle John Cheston says: “We’re thrilled to be opening our store here in Chester.

"There really is nothing like Smiggle anywhere else on the high street – and it will be great to see the public’s reaction when the doors open on March 24.

“It’s important for us to inject fun into everything we do – from product design to store design, we will always focus on delivering to our fans the most original and playful stationery possible.”

Shoppers will be able to choose from a whole host of goodies to deck out desks, from multi-coloured backpacks, eye-catching pencil cases and sparkly stationery to gadgets and gizmos.