If your child’s New Year’s Resolution is to start a drama class, then Chester-based arts charity Minerva Arts has places available in its youth theatre.

Minerva focus on building creativity, confidence and commitment of young people.

Each group performs at least two public shows per year and work with a range of scripted projects and those devised by the young people themselves, meaning that each project is entirely unique.

Chester Seniors (11 and above) meet every Wednesday in term time, 7-9pm at the University of Chester Kingsway Campus. Chester 711 (for seven-11-year olds) meet every Saturday in term time, 10am-12 at the Unity Centre in Cuppin Street and there is a group Malpas for eight -13 year olds in Malpas which meets every Thursday in term time, from 6-8pm at the Malpas Young Person’s Centre.

All groups start back in the week beginning January 9 and the first session is always a free taster.

Minerva were involved in a sharing project at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester in December which saw sister project Lynk Cheshire presented an afternoon of dance, drama and music.

The afternoon enabled young people from the three youth theatres plus Breakdance Street Dance Crew and Chester Theatre Club Youth Theatre to share their work while former Minerva Youth Theatre member and professional musician Lloyd Ramsey entertained.

This capped off a great year for Minerva Arts which has seen them deliver national programmes for UK Youth and win funding from the Aviva Community Foundation, Arts Award and the One Stop ‘Carriers for Causes’ scheme.

Minerva Arts have also been successful in being awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to run the ‘Souling’ project in the towns and villages of Cheshire East.

Artistic director Steph Meskell-Brocken said: “Achieving this grant is a huge moment for Minerva Arts as it will allow us to bring our work to a wider range of people and, most importantly, bring this exciting heritage project to life.”

More information can be found on the website or by contacting youththeatre@minervaarts.com.