A lorry has shed its load of concrete barriers on the M6 .

Traffic is crawling in a queue back from the block on the motorway southbound between junctions 19 and 18.

Emergency services were first called out about 6.30am on Thursday (April 13).

Two lanes have been shut between Knutsford and Middlewich to allow for the clean up, which has included the use of a crane.

The tailback heading towards Birmingham stretches back to J20, which is the exchange with the M56. There are only slight delays for those going north.

Today is the last working day before the Easter weekend.

North West Motorway Police confirmed that no-one has been injured in the incident. They say the driver of the HGV is safe and well.

There were long delays on the M6 earlier this week after a double-decker bus went up in flames near J17.

