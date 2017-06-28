Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees at Ellis Whittam, the Chester-based company supplying employment law and health and safety services to UK employers, have presented a cheque for more than £3,000 to Cheshire Young Carers.

Ellis Whittam colleagues ran fundraising events over the last year to raise money including sweepstakes, dress down days, car washes, bake-offs and auctions.

Colleagues from Ellis Whittam’s staff committee were delighted to present their cheque for £3,511 to managing director of Cheshire Young Carers Graham Phillips for their fundraising efforts over the last financial year.

Josephine Mann, speaking on behalf of Ellis Whittam’s colleague forum, said: “It’s a fantastic feeling knowing that our fundraising efforts will make such a difference for such an amazing cause like Cheshire Young Carers. Colleagues should be proud of the contribution they have each made to raise such an incredible amount, I’m incredibly proud to have been part of it.

“Every year, colleagues choose a local and national charity for us to support so we were overjoyed to provide an additional cheque for £3,511 to Dementia UK as part of our fundraising in addition to Cheshire Young Carers.”

Speaking on behalf of Cheshire Young Carers, Graham Phillips, said: “Donations like this are critical in helping us provide the support that young carers need in Cheshire. All the money raised goes directly on providing respite care for our young carers, many of whom are under 12 years of age.”

For details on the Cheshire Young Carers Charity or to donate, visit www.cheshireyoungcarers.org or call on 0800 587 4570.