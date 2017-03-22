Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Oswald’s CE Primary in Mollington has been marking 20 years since the school opened with a week of celebrations.

The school was opened on March 14, 1997 by the Bishop of Birkenhead and in that time it has grown in numbers and gone on to become one of the most successful primaries in Cheshire.

To mark the event, the school held a special worship which was led by the Rt Rev Keith Sinclair, the current Bishop of Birkenhead. The worship followed the same format as the dedication of the school 20 years previously, even using the same prayers and the same songs.

In attendance were both previous headteachers of the school Jane Holmes and Pip Rowe as well as Jo Nicholson who has been a parent at the school for every one of the 20 years, Eileen Rogers, who is the only staff member to work at the school since it opened, and David Rowlands who has served as a school governor for the full 20 years.

During the week the school held a number of other events including the presentation of commemorative badges to each child, a party lunch, a community cake and coffee afternoon which raised £215 for Comic Relief, and a Year 6 talent show.

The Year 5 and 6 children put on an exhibition detailing the history of the school which was a great trip down memory lane for many people and a source of great fascination for the children themselves.

Local artist Caroline Perry is also working with the children to design and make a special piece of artwork to commemorate the anniversary.

Headteacher Dave Wallace said: “We were truly proud to celebrate 20 years of St Oswald’s and to remember many of the staff, parents and 700 children who have been through our school. It was great to meet many St Oswald’s faces from the past.

“I would like to thank everybody who contributed to such a great week and I am sure the school has many more prosperous years to look forward to.”

There are more events planned including a whole school photograph and the PTA have organised a 20th anniversary ball to be held at the Queen Hotel on Friday, May 12. Tickets are available for any past parents, pupils and members of staff. Please contact the school on 01244 981040 for more details.