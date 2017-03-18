Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thoughtful pupils asked their teacher if they could repeat World Book Day for a classmate who missed out on the event after being rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

When she fell ill the night before World Book Day, St Martin’s Academy pupil Imogen Husband’s first thought was missing the excitement of dressing up as her favourite character Ottoline, from the books of Chris Riddell.

Unfortunately, after a difficult night, Imogen, of Hoole, was rushed to The Countess of Chester Hospital with breathing difficulties. After spending three nights receiving treatment for pneumonia, she was allowed home to continue her recovery before finally being declared fit to return to school.

Bookworm Imogen, of Hoole, had already enjoyed different reading activities during the week leading up to the event on March 2 and her Year 3 classmates knew how heartbroken she would have been to miss out on dressing up.

Class teacher Emma Boynton said: “The children quickly came up with the idea of repeating World Book Day for Imogen.

“With the support of their families the children gathered their outfits together. And on her return to school, exactly a week after falling ill, all the children in her class celebrated World Book Day number two!

“I am so proud of the children and how thoughtful they have been.

“We always promote the ethos that we work as a team and I’m sure that our recent work with the UK Military School has taught them that you ‘never leave a man behind’!”