It's fair to say that the weekend was an unmitigated wash-out, but the blue skies have returned and the sun certainly seems to have his hat on today (March 6).

Meteorologically speaking, spring has begun but don't let this weather fool you as, sadly, it's not forecast to last long.

Today's dry, pleasant conditions are set to give way to plenty of clouds and outbreaks of rain on Tuesday (March 7) so don't banish your brolly from your bag just yet.

Wet weather, strong winds and overcast skies are likely to characterise Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office.

Although temperatures will rise to around 12°C.

But hopefully it will start properly feeling more spring-like by the first day of the astronomical spring, which is March 20.

Just over two weeks ago, Chester and Ellesmere Port was in the grip of Storm Doris and gusts of up to 60mph.