The Canal and River Trust’s North Wales and Borders Partnership will be hosting its annual public showcase in Northwich on Friday, October 13 - and everyone’s invited.

The event spotlight falls on waterways in Cheshire, Shropshire, Powys, Denbighshire and Wrexham and includes a chance to find out more about volunteering with the trust or getting involved with other waterway groups and organisations.

More than 40 partners, stakeholders, boating groups, businesses and associated societies and organisations are expected to have stands at the showcase, which is being held in Northwich’s Memorial Court, in the town centre.

The programme opens at 9.45am with 45 minutes of presentations from Canal and River Trust chief executive Richard Parry, local waterway manager Wendy Capelle and partnership chair Brenda Harvey.

Guests will then have chance to view displays and network with trust staff and other waterway groups and local organisations.

The public are invited to attend both the formal presentation at 9.45am or drop in anytime during the day between 10.30am and 4pm.

Partnership chair Brenda Harvey said: “Our annual regional showcase is a great opportunity to talk about how important the waterways are locally and how individuals and communities can enjoy the benefits they bring.

“The trust is a charity and relies on donations and an expanding team of volunteers to keep the canal network looking its best. We also have a strong network of partners and together we have enjoyed many successes over the past 12 months.

“This is a perfect event to celebrate these good things and an ideal opportunity to network with a wide range of people connected to the canals. Everyone is welcome at this free drop-in event.”

For more information about exhibiting or attending the Canal and River Trust local showcase on October 13, please email: enquiries.northwalesborders@canalrivertrust.org.uk or telephone 01606 723854. www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.