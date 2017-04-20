Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a record week for sporting success at King’s Junior School in Chester.

The juniors have been incredibly busy taking part in many sporting events and have chalked up some amazing achievements.

The U11 boys won the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) Northern Finals and are now off to the National Finals in May.

U11 hockey boys won the North England Hockey Finals. After a tense and closely fought match the team won this match for the first time for King’s.

U11 hockey girls have been playing really well, getting through to the North of England Finals. They played incredibly well and came sixth overall.

The school attended the National Biathlon in Crystal Palace at the weekend and all the children did tremendously well. Particular note to Fin Thomson who is now the fastest U11 swimmer in the country and came 12th overall in the biathlon.

U11 boys attended the ESSA regional swimming finals last week and won the medley relay qualifying for the National Finals

And after fighting off tough competition the U8/9 boys became the Cheshire and Warrington Schools’ Football Champions.