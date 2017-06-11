Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lache Primary School has been awarded a £500 grant after applying to Equilibrium Asset Management’s Chester Community Support Scheme.

The grant will be used to provide high-quality sports kits and equipment for Year 2, Year 3 and Year 4 pupils who had previously not been able to take part in school competitions.

Headteacher at Lache Primary School Robert Pullen said it will also support the overarching goal of teaching the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

He said: “We are really grateful to Equilibrium for providing us with this grant. It will be used to great effect as many of our pupils come from low-income areas, which means sporting opportunities outside of school can be very limited.

“We want to encourage our pupils to reach their full potential and develop high expectations of themselves. Participation in sports can help to achieve this – as well as providing a great way for the children to get active and keep fit.”

He added: “We’re confident that our new kits will play a part in helping to encourage enthusiasm around sports among our younger pupils and help to foster a sense of confidence and pride in both themselves and in representing the school.”

Partner at Equilibrium Asset Management Debbie Jukes said she was pleased that the company’s Chester Community Support Scheme has bolstered the number of pupils wanting to take part in sports activities.

She said: “Having seen the positive effect that new kits had for older pupils at the school, funded by the great efforts of the staff, we were very happy to support the school in their efforts to make sure that younger pupils were not missing out and also had the benefit of quality sports kits.

“The school’s focus on encouraging participation in sports and educating pupils about the importance of health and well-being is really commendable – especially when sporting opportunities outside of the school may not always be readily available.

“We hope the children love their new sports kits and that they help Lache continue to increase enthusiasm for taking part in sports activities at the school.”

Equilibrium Asset Management’s Community Support Scheme awards grants ranging between £100 and £500 to community organisations and charities across the region.

Applications are now open to a community support scheme which gives charities, voluntary groups and not-for- profit organisations across Chester the chance to win grants of £500.

Equilibrium Asset Management has run the scheme since 2015 and awarded £9,300 in funds to community groups to date.

The scheme serves to support organisations in the community which help disadvantaged people, promote sport and the arts, support education and development and benefit the environment in Chester, the Wirral and Wales.

The company says applications to the second round of this year’s scheme can be submitted up until June 25.

Applicants from Chester, the Wirral and Wales can visit http://eqllp.co.uk/the-foundation/chester-and-district- community-support- scheme/