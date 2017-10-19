Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roaming soldiers and misbehaving monks are just some of the strange sightings claimed to have occurred at Chester's George and Dragon pub over the years.

Legend has it that the pub on Liverpool Road, which stands above an old Roman road leading out from what would have been a fortress, is home to three ghosts and through the decades there have been many strange happenings in the hotel.

Both landlords and regulars of the pub have heard the drum of marching feet beneath the floors and, oddly enough, the sound seems loudest in the cellars, closer to the original Roman ground level, which once stood several feet below the modern surface.

The sound is believed to be men walking along the old Roman road and the ghost of a Roman soldier has been heard roaming around the hotel rooms with some guests even waking up to find soldiers stood at the end of their bed.

And that's not all. The ghost of a monk can be found down in the cellar, with stories saying that he was tortured and murdered by the Roman soldiers in the tunnels that run beneath the pub.

There is also no explanation of why screaming, crying and whistling have all been heard in the cellar of the pub, and why lamp shades move mysteriously.

With Hallowe'en coming up, it could be worth a visit to the George and Dragon – surely one of Chester's most haunted pubs.