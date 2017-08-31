Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester plasterer told police he could not believe that his works Transit van could reach 93 mph.

John Harding, 35, initially said he did not believe he was driving at such a speed and asked if the police prolaser speed device was properly calibrated.

But Harding, of Hatton Road in Blacon, admitted driving at 93 mph when the maximum speed for that class of vehicle was 60 mph.

Harding, who had a clean licence, was told at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold that they should have disqualified him for 28 days for such a speed.

But they had been persuaded to impose six penalty points on his driving licence instead which meant that he could keep his job.

He was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge and was warned that he would have to drive properly in future or his livelihood would be at stake.

Prosecutor Brian Robinson said Harding was caught speeding at 8.35am on May 20 on the A55 close to Caerwys.

When stopped, he apologised and said he did not realise he was going that fast.

The prosecutor said he could confirm that the device was tested daily and was properly calibrated.

Harding told the court he worked as a plasterer and said his driving licence was very important to him.

He was the sole provider for his family – he was married with two young children and he needed to be able to drive as part of his job as a plasterer and roofer.

It was not that he did not believe what the police officer had said to him – but that he did not think the van would go that fast.

He accepted the speed put forward by the prosecution.