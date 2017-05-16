Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Northwich enjoyed fast-paced cycling action as the Tour Series, Britain’s leading team cycle race series, came to town on Friday (May 12).

The event – which was organised in a partnership between the Northwich Business Improvement District, Northwich Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council – featured women’s and men’s races as well as fun activities throughout the town for the whole family.

Racing got under way at 5.30pm with the Women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series however community elements had kicked off earlier in the day at 2pm, setting the tone for the fun and exciting events to follow.

In the first race the Drops team, who had come to Northwich with the overall lead, were denied team and individual winners’ titles on the day thanks to Emily Nelson and Team Breeze.

With dry and sunny conditions not hinting at the weather to follow, Nelson edged out her rivals in a bunch sprint with the crowds lining London Road roaring the riders on.

The excitement didn’t die down during the men’s race either although the conditions did worsen considerably as the rain swept in.

Crashes affected numerous teams including leaders JLT Condor which allowed Milton Keynes based Madison Genesis to take the overall lead in the Tour Series as all five of their riders finished in the top nine.

Neither JLT Condor or Madison Genesis had the winning individual rider though as Enrique Sanz of Team Raleigh powered over the line to take glory and also record the Brother Fastest Lap in the process.

It was just reward for Sanz who had taken third and second in the first two rounds before Northwich.

Away from the cycling there were plenty of attractions for the whole family. Highlights included a T Rex and Triceratops on the High Street and a range of brilliant activities in Victoria Car Park.

Here you could find funfair rides, a Ferris Wheel, Live Music, the Signal 1 radio team, Arts & Crafts and also markets run by artists and some of the town’s BID Businesses. On top of this Donkey Rides once again proved a big hit with kids on Leicester Street as Ant & Dec returned and Pirates of the Caribbean characters were joined by Minions between the ODEON and M&S.

Organisers of the event have been to towns right across the UK for the Tour Series and were very impressed with Northwich, especially the crowds that came to cheer the riders on.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “Northwich lived up to all the excitement and expectation and provided us with a stunning night of racing action! The circuit proved to be a challenging and testing one for all the riders and it was great to see so much enthusiasm and local support from a brand new venue.”

PR director Peter Hodges echoed Mick’s sentiments. He said: “It was great to see that the inclement weather in the afternoon didn’t dampen the crowds spirits and we had a brilliant turnout of people enjoying elite level cycling right on their doorstep. It’s always great for us to be able to take the race to new places and give them the opportunity to see World and Olympic champions racing close up.”

Chair of the Northwich Business Improvement District Executive Board Gaynor Sinar was in town for the whole event too and thought it was ‘brilliant’ for Northwich to host such a far reaching national event.