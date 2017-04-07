Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four women have been apprehended on suspicion of shoplifting following incidents at up to 18 stores at Cheshire Oaks on the same day.

The quartet, from Birmingham, were arrested in Ellesmere Port on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft.

Three women aged 33 and one aged 35 have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrests follow incidents at up to 18 stores at the outlet village on April 5.

DI Chris Williams said: “Shoplifting has a big impact on our local businesses.

"We will continue to work alongside them to do all we can to tackle the issue, and to ensure that life is made as difficult as possible for those involved.

"Anyone who has any information about shoplifting is urged to report it.”