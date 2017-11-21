Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a series of burglaries in the Northwich area.

Over the past week officers have attended four separate break-ins which could be linked.

On each occasion, unknown suspects have forced entry into the rear of the premises. Once inside they have conducted an untidy search and stolen a quantity of cash.

During one of the incidents, offenders stole more than £8,000 and a large amount of jewellery, of sentimental value, from the home of an elderly woman.

Below are the details of the four burglaries:

■ Unknown offenders forced entry into an address on Princess Street, Northwich, between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, November 16

■ At about 1.30pm on Friday, November 17, three unknown men broke into an address on Stubbs Lane, Lostock Gralam.

■ Unknown offenders forced entry into an address on Jack Lane, Moulton, sometime between 10am and 4pm on Friday, November 17

■ Burglars targeted an address on Marbury Road, Comberbach, between 2pm and midnight on Monday, November 20

Detective Sergeant Simon Parker said: “Investigations in relation to these incidents are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including forensics and speaking to local residents. At the current time we are keeping an open mind as to whether the four incidents are linked.

“As part of our enquiries I’m keen to hear from any members of the local community who believe they have any information that could assist the investigation. I would also like to encourage local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the team here at Northwich on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to any of the break-ins is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 966, of 20/11/2017. Details can also be released anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.