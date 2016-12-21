Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning householders to be on their guard following a spate of burglaries in a Chester suburb.

Officers at Chester Local Policing unit were called to four separate break-ins at homes in Hoole on Saturday, December 17.

The incidents follow on from three previous burglaries which occurred in the Newton and Hoole areas on Tuesday, November 29.

Investigating officer DC Matt Stenton, of Cheshire Poilce, said: “We are asking all residents in the area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police.

“The majority of the burglaries to date have occurred during hours of darkness, so I’d encourage all residents to make sure that their homes are secure and have the ‘lived in look’.

“If you’re off out for the night to celebrate Christmas with your family you can do a number of things, such as setting your lights on a timer, to help discourage offenders from targeting your home.

“Other simple steps that homeowners can take include ensuring that valuables are not left on display and not storing any keys near to doors and windows.”

Anyone with any information into any of the burglaries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 465, of 17/12/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.