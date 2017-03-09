Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are urged to avoid the M6 with delays of up to an hour and a half due to a crash.

The motorway is shut southbound between junctions 18 and 17 in Cheshire on Thursday (March 9).

Police had closed the northbound carriageway as well, but it was reopened at about 4pm.

Heading south there is gridlock for miles back to J19 at Knutsford.

Highways England said drivers could face up to an extra hour and a half on their journey. Those travelling north can expect delays of 30 minutes.

Cheshire Police tweeted: "Due to the recent RTC the M6 remains closed between junction 18 and junction 17 Southbound-- please avoid the area as long delays are likely."

North West Motorway Police added the road surface had been damaged by the crash.

Traffic trapped between the closure is being released at J17 near Sandbach.

Highways expect the traffic to clear by 6pm.

