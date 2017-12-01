Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tinned vegetables, long-life milk and other kitchen cupboard essentials are being collected by Yorkshire Building Society to help stop vulnerable families from going hungry in Chester this Christmas.

The society’s branch, on Bridge Street, has become an official donation station for the West Cheshire Foodbank, which is part of the UK-wide Trussell Trust network.

As well as basic food items, the society is also asking people to pop a festive treat or two in their shopping trollies to donate, especially those aimed at children and teenagers.

Customer representative at Yorkshire Building Society Louise Gregory said: “A food parcel can mean the difference between a family starving and being able to enjoy a nutritious hot meal. We desperately want to do what we can to help the food bank support people this winter.

“The items the food bank needs aren’t expensive but could make a huge difference so please donate what you can to our appeal.”

West Cheshire Food Bank provides a lifeline to people in crisis by providing them with three-day emergency food parcels as well as practical support and advice.

Last year it gave out more than 5,000 food parcels to the most needy in the city to prevent them from going hungry.

Trustee at West Cheshire Food Bank Martin Dick said: “People joining the benefits system for the first time or transferring to Universal Credit often find themselves needing help for the first time. Pressure to provide a festive Christmas in a school holiday period without free meals adds strains to already stretched household budgets.

“Donating food to our collection points is a direct way to help people in crisis. We are grateful for Bridge Street branch’s extra support and their commitment to eliminating food poverty.”

The branch is open for donations between 9am and 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, between 9.30am and 5pm on Wednesdays and from 9am until noon on Saturdays.