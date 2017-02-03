Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular straw sculpture of Peter Rabbit at Snugburys ice cream parlour near Nantwich has been destroyed by fire.

People have reacted with sadness on social media as the 10ft high straw figure was a well known feature on the landscape.

A fire engine from Nantwich tackled the blaze about 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday, February 2). Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause has not been disclosed at this stage but The Chronicle has asked for more information.

(Photo: Dale Miles)

Peter Rabbit was an advert for the ice cream farm in Chester Road, Hurleston, which is popular with families. Previous straw sculptures have included a dalek, a cowboy on horseback, an Olympic cyclist, a meerkat and Big Ben.

