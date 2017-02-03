Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire which destroyed a huge Peter Rabbit sculpture is being treated as suspected arson, police have confirmed.

The much-loved 38ft straw structure of Beatrix Potter's most popular character at Snugburys Ice Cream near Nantwich sadly became a towering inferno on Thursday evening (February 3).

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5.45pm.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service launched an investigation, but now Cheshire Constabulary has revealed the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

Inspector Stuart York said: “Fortunately no-one was injured as a result of the fire but the consequences could have been worse had the fire not been put out so quickly, given its proximity to a major road.

"We are currently following up a number of lines of enquiry and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

"If anyone believes that they have any information that could assist with our enquiries please come forward.”

The appeal for information has been echoed by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Matt Barlow.

He said: “Our Nantwich firefighters battled to save this well-known local landmark which was already well alight when they arrived.

"We are working closely with our colleagues at Cheshire police to establish the cause of the fire and would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 742 of 2 February.

Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.