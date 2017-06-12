Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has become a festive favourite in Chester every Christmas - and always sells out within weeks.

So although it's still only June, you will need to act fast when tickets for The Snowman tour go on sale at Chester Cathedral this week.

The 'magical' presentation of the iconic film, which is accompanied by a live orchestra, comes to Chester Cathedral on December 1 and 2 and this year there is a new addition to the programme with an exclusive animated film of award-winning book The Bear and the Piano by David Litchfield.

It tells the tale of music, friendship and adventure and features music by Daniel Whibley played live by an orchestra, and a narration recorded by Joanna Lumley.

Last year, tickets for The Snowman at Chester Cathedral sold out quickly, so organisers recommend booking early when the tickets go on sale on June 16, to avoid disappointment.

The Snowman is part of a national tour by Carrot Productions and features an orchestra drawn from some of the country's top musicians.

Each year a young soloist local to the area gets the chance to sing the haunting solo Walking in the Air on the day. Auditions will be held in the autumn and cathedral choirmasters will be looking for suitable soloists then.