The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take a look around Chester's new PureGym which will be up and running on Thursday (May 11).

Members will be able to workout around the clock once the 24-hour facility opens.

Found at the Greyhound Retail Park, it will cost you less than £20 a month.

Spread across two floors there is no shortage of equipment to train every muscle in your body.

Downstairs is the weights area complete with cable machines, training rigs and workout benches.

As the pictures show, the free weights section is well stocked with dumbbells, meaning you are unlikely to have to wait for others to finish.

Tucked away is the studio where many of PureGym's 50 classes each week will take place.

Upstairs is the cardio area filled up with cross-trainers, rowing machines and treadmills to get your lungs bursting.

Any gluttons for punishment will want to check out the spin bike room.

If you prefer to do your own thing, there is more than enough space to do your own workout with just an exercise ball or a yoga mat.

PureGym is still offering a deal of £10.99 a month for the first three months with payment going up to the usual price of £18.99 from then on.

It is no contract but there is a £15 joining fee too.

The website states: "Once we open, PureGym Chester will give members 24/7 access to loads of the latest gym kit spread over two floors and more than 50 free gym classes each week - and all for one fantastic price.

"Whether you're looking to drop a dress size, tone up, or get faster, fitter or stronger, the gym will contain all the kit you know and love plus fun new ways to workout."

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.