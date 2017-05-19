Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budding photographers are being invited to enter their photos of Frodsham Wind Farm for the chance to win top prizes.

The competition is open to over 16s and photographs can focus on any element of the Frodsham Marshes including its wildlife, the wind turbines and recreational uses of the site such as cycling and walking.

Photos can be taken on either a camera or mobile phone.

The winning photograph will be picked by Frodsham Wind Farm’s Managing Director and the winner will receive a £250 Nikon voucher.

Peel Energy is launching the competition to mark the completion of the award-winning wind farm, which saw nineteen 125m-tall turbines being constructed, one by one, on the marshes site next to the M56.

Operations manager at Peel Energy Michael Humphreys said: “Since we started building the wind farm last year it has gained huge popularity with local photographers and we’ve seen some fantastic images submitted on our Facebook page.

“We felt the competition would be a nice way to mark the completion of this project and celebrate the creativity of the local community.”

To enter the competition, entrants must send their Jpeg photos – maximum of three per entrant – with their name, date of birth and home address to energy@peel.co.uk.

All participants must remain outside of the Wind Farm boundary, demarked by fences and gates, whilst photographing the operational site.

Local schools including Helsby High School, Frodsham Manor House Primary School and Elton Primary School are also being invited to take part with an under 16s category also being run.

Under 16s wanting to submit an entry must enter via their school. The winner of the Under 16s category will receive an iPad mini.

Entries for both categories must be received by May 30 and winners will be announced on May 30 via Frodsham Wind Farm’s social media channels.

Frodsham Wind Farm was the first construction site in the UK to achieve a new award from the Wildlife Trusts for its commitment to protecting and enhancing wildlife at its Cheshire site.

Special conservation measures taken at Frodsham Wind Farm include redesigning site infrastructure during the early stages of construction, in order to protect badger setts and other species on the site.

Frodsham Wind Farm’s 19 wind turbines generate over 50 megawatts of clean, renewable energy for the local region.