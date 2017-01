Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic heading east on the M56 near Chester this morning (Monday, January 30) following two separate incidents.

BBC Travel was already reporting 'severe' disruption due to one lane being closed Manchester-bound, between J15 M53 and J14 A5117 (Hapsford).

That incident was reported about 7.45am.

Then about 8.20am a second incident was reported due to a jackknifed lorry on the same stretch of the M56 at J15 where the M56 and M53 intersect.

Lane one (of three) is closed.