Motorists travelling towards Chester on the M56 face delays due to a crash near Runcorn this morning (January 5).

Traffic is moving slowly following the collision, which happened between junctions 12 and 14.

Two lanes had to be closed for a period, but have now reopened.

The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder.

According to Highways England, normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 10.30am and 10.45am.