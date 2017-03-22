Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry carrying beer careered off the A41 in Cheshire this morning losing some of its load in the process.

The vehicle overturned and came to a halt upside down in a field at about 5.55am. Luckily the driver was not injured.

The incident happened between the Chester Road roundabout in Whitchurch and the A534 Barnhill Road in Broxton .

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place while the load is removed from the lorry and the road.

This has resulted in slow movement on the road and heavier than normal traffic in both directions.

A specialist lift is required to remove the lorry. A road closure will be put in place when the recovery takes place.

