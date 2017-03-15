Plans for second Travelodge in Chester

A man has been found dead in the Wallasey Tunnel.

Emergency services were called to the Liverpool exit of the tunnel on at 5.40am on Wednesday (March 15).

Merseyside Police closed off the northbound slip road this morning following reports a body had been seen in the road.

The man was pronounced dead upon the arrival of police and ambulance teams.

His death in not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “Police and ambulance attended and confirmed that a man was deceased. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances at this time and enquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity.

“The slip road of the Kingsway Tunnel heading to Scotland Road is currently closed but traffic into Liverpool can head towards the city centre and make a U-turn onto Scotland Road.”

Traffic monitoring network Inrix is reporting: “Wallasey Tunnel Northbound exit slip road closed due to police incident at A59 Scotland Road. Police directing traffic.

“The exit slip from the tunnel to A59 Scotland Road Northbound is shut but the exit to go into Liverpool is still open and traffic is being diverted that way.”

Merseytravel has also taken to Twitter to reassure drivers they can still reach Liverpool posting: “Wallasey tunnel open but on exit in Liverpool be aware west slip onto Scotland Rd currently closed due to police incident.”