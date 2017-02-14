Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers from Chester and Ellesmere Port to Liverpool are being hit by 'slight delays' this morning (Tuesday, February 14).

There is congestion at James Street, which reopened to Wirral Line trains this week.

Bosses had warned there could be queues as the Liverpool city centre loop line has been totally closed since January 3.

'Phase Two' of the major six-month upgrade to the Wirral Line began on February 13.

Merseytravel says: “At busy times, there are likely to be long queues at James St, but we will endeavour to keep these moving as quickly as possible.”

As a special Valentine's Day treat Merseyrail have been gifting out Love Hearts sweets to commuters.

