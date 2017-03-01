Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morning raids by police have led to the arrests of three men and three women following a burglary in Neston .

All six have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to an incident in Grenfell Park on February 22.

They were arrested after police executed warrants at addresses in Birkenhead on Wednesday morning (March 1) and are now being held in custody, where they are helping officers with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Graeme Carvell said: "Burglary is a despicable crime as it targets people in the one place they should feel safe, their own home.

“We treat any incidents of this nature extremely seriously and this morning’s warrants reinforce our commitment to the people of Cheshire to make our communities safer.

"Those who believe Cheshire is an easy target should be warned - we will not tolerate anyone who chooses to travel into the area to commit crime.”