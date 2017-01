Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from The Travis Academy Ballet and Theatre School have entertained guests at Upton Village Hall Lunch Club.

Among the cast were two sets of talented sisters who performed song and dance numbers from the 1940s and 1950s era.

(Photo: Eventphotographysc)

The school is now enrolling for the new term and invites talented children who can sing, dance or act to get in touch on 07919653079.