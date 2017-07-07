Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College in Northwich has been ranked the second highest achieving sixth form college in the country.

The college scored a 98.2% achievement rate and ranked second out of more than three hundred colleges nationally, in new tables released by the Department for Education.

The achievement rates measure retention and pass rates of all students placing the college 18% higher than the national average, which is 80.2%.

The college also ranks highly with the number of AAB grades for academic subjects most valued by top universities.

Kerry Kirkwood, principal at Sir John Deane’s, said: “This is an outstanding achievement and builds on our long and proud tradition of academic excellence and success.

“Our students are some of the most talented and gifted young people in the country and their commitment and ambition represent all that we hold dear.

“We are delighted and thrilled that we can now say that we are ranked second amongst sixth form colleges nationally and are looking forward to celebrating another year of success with our students this summer.”

As well as A Level achievement, Sir John Deane’s students also do better at university compared to those from all other education sectors.

Last year, more than a third of students from the College achieved First Class Honours at the country’s top universities – outperforming students from independent and state schools.

Kerry added: “Typically, around 90% of our students go on to higher education, with a large proportion securing places at world-class Russell Group Universities.

“It’s reassuring to know that our students continue to thrive and enjoy high grade success at University, with their A Level choices providing a solid foundation and giving them the best possible chance of success throughout their lifetime.”

Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College has been Ofsted outstanding since 2007 and welcomes students from right across the region, providing A Level provision in more than 30 subjects.