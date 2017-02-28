Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large stash of cannabis plants 'which could well have been destined for the streets of Ellesmere Port ' has been seized by police thanks to information from a member of the public.

Officers uncovered the hoard at a property on George Street in the town on Sunday night (February 25), after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the garden at the address.

While no arrests have been made as yet, police say they are following 'a number' of lines of enquiry.

Det Insp Chris Williams said: “Thanks to the information received from a member of the public we have been able to remove a significant quantity of cannabis plants, which could well have been destined for the streets of Ellesmere Port.

“This is a great result and it shows that we’re here and we take seriously any information we receive from the public.

"We know what negative impact illegal drug use and supply can have on the community and it is an issue we take extremely seriously.

“Information from members of the public is vital in the fight against drug related crime. Drug use and supply is an issue of concern for the local community and we continue to do all we can to put a stop to this sort of activity.”

Anyone who believes that they may have seen anything suspicious in the local area is urged to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 898 of February 27.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.