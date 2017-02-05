Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester women are being encouraged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter Race for Life 5k event at Chester Racecourse on Sunday, July 9.

By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Chester will be playing their part in beating cancer.

There’s no better time for ladies in the North West to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Chester event manager Jennifer Ward said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, around 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West*. That’s why we’re calling on women in Chester to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

See our pictures from last year's Chester Race for Life:

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK spent over £23 million in North West last year, on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Jennifer continued: “Pledging to take part is a great motivation for women to pull on their leggings, limber up and banish the winter blues by showing cancer they mean business. Our aim is that one day everyone will beat this devastating disease and the more research we fund, the sooner that day will come.

“By taking part in Race for Life, mums, daughters, sisters and friends can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. We urge women to sign up right now and show their support.”

Other Race for Life events in the North West take place on: Delamere Forest, Sunday, May 14 and Tatton Park on Sunday, June 25.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.