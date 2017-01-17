Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where should the M56’s new junction 11a go?

It is a question Highways England want your help in answering.

The proposed J11a will link up with the Mersey Gateway bridge and could also be used for drivers heading for Northwich.

It might also help reduce congestion at J12 for Frodsham and Helsby.

Highways England have launched a consultation to get the public’s view on where the turn-off should be.

The options include modifying the Murdishaw Roundabout or creating a new one altogether.

Tweaks to the plans have been made since the first round of consultations were held last year.

Highways England North regional investment manager Jacqui Allen said: “We have done a lot of work on the proposal since public awareness events last year.

“The consultation over the next few weeks provides an opportunity for people using or living near the M56 to help us determine which of the options to take forward to the next stage of design for a start of work before the end of 2020.”

A small roundabout could be built north of the West Coast main railway line to provide the westbound entry and exit slip roads.

Highways say J11a will improve journeys for commuters and commercial road users.

Both drivers and those who live nearby are being asked to give their views over the next six weeks.

More information and the consultation questionnaires can be found on the Highways England website here.

