A big-hearted store manager who reached into his own pocket to pay for a trolley load of toys for charity is the ‘real pride in the Port’.

The simple but touching act of kindness unfolded in the midst of Christmas shopping panic season at Home Bargains on Westminster Retail Park in Ellesmere Port on Wednesday morning (December 21).

Two women were counting out the change from a collection tin to buy kids’ toys on behalf of a charity when the knight in shining armour stepped in and told them to spend the money on something else because he was going to purchase the lot for them.

Linda Whitfield was one of the queuing customers who saw the heartwarming gesture play out and says she was ‘blown away’.

She was so moved, in fact, that she took to social media to hail the ‘credit to his company’.

Her post on popular Facebook group Pride in the Port (PitP) has received more than 1,500 likes and countless comments praising him, with one person even saying ‘it restores your faith in humanity’.

Linda – who worked day and night to create a special quilt in memory of the 96 Liverpool FC fans who died in the Hillsborough disaster – told the Chronicle: “It just blew me away.

“What a wonderful gesture and what a fabulous manager.

“That is real pride in the Port.

“We are quick enough to complain but we are not that quick to give praise.

“It’s just nice to recognise someone who has done something so positive.”

As for the mystery man, several PitP members named him as ‘top’ area manager Billy Hogg, who ‘always goes the extra mile for customers’.

Unveiled

Outed by his colleagues and friends, Billy then humbly confirmed he was the good Samaritan manager.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for your lovely comments. But I really would like to thank the lovely two ladies that came in to store and gave me the opportunity to help them and their kids, great work.”

Home Bargains were asked to comment, but have yet to respond.