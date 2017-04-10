Amazing Then and Now images of Northgate Street,

A shocking video has surfaced, which appears to show Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley being knocked out in a vicious bar brawl.

Social media footage shows the 23-year-old player being punched in the side of the face before falling to the floor, reports our sister paper The Mirror .

The Everton star's representative said he was the victim of an "unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him".

The attack have happened in Santa Chupitos cocktail bar in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of this morning.

It came just hours after the Blues' 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park over the weekend.

A representative for Barkley said: "We can confirm that Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening."

Barkley was criticised by fans and pundits after the recent poor Merseyside derby.

But a stunning performance against Leicester, including an inch-perfect cross to set up Romelu Lukaku, earned him praise.

Barkley was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad last month, is out of contract at the end of next season and risks being sold in the summer.

Phil Neville recently came to Barkley's defence on Sky Sports.

He said: "I hope he stays, as an Everton supporter and former player. I hate the people who don't rate Ross Barkley, it absolutely kills me every time I see someone write or speak badly about him."

Liverpool-born Barkley first signed for Everton as a youth player in 2005 when he was 11.

He has made 144 appearances for the club since entering the senior squad in 2010, scoring 20 goals.

Barkley also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds on loan in 2012 and 2013.

A police spokesman said: "Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre.

"No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

The Chronicle attempted to contact the Mid Cheshire Everton Supporters Club for a comment on the incident but were unable to speak to a representative.