Network Rail has released shocking dashcam footage of a lorry smashing into a Cheshire railway bridge to highlight their latest campaign.

The clip, from 2012, shows a lorry with a large digger on its trailer smashing into a bridge on the A56 Chester Road near Frodsham after the driver failed to check the height of his vehicle or register the warning signs as he approached the bridge.

Now as part of their 'What the truck' bridge bash campaign launched today (Thursday, October 25), Network Rail is calling for lorry drivers across the county to be aware of the height of their vehicles to avoid crashing into bridges and causing hours of delays to passengers.

New figures have revealed that in October and November, a startling 10 incidents are reported each day in Britain, with almost 2,000 strikes a year, costing the taxpayer around £23m in damages and delays.

'What the truck' and 'Lorries can't limbo' are just two of the straplines for the new campaign which urges drivers to plan their routes carefully to avoid low bridges.

Size matters

Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail and a driver of a double decker bus himself, said: "Size does matter when you're a professional driver in a heavy vehicle. Not knowing the size of your vehicle or load could lead to a serious accident, and the loss of your licence.

"Every incident creates potential delay for tens of thousands of passengers and potential costs for taxpayers, and this is happening multiple times a day.

“It's only a matter of time before road or rail users are killed as a result of this carelessness; we need professional HGV drivers and their operator employers to get behind and support this campaign to eradicate bridge bashing, which reaches epidemic levels at this time of year."

Network Rail's bridge bash campaign 'What the truck' will involve:-

Engaging the haulage and public transport industries

Fitting steel beams on rail bridges where there are a large number of strikes to reduce the impact, resulting in less damage to infrastructure

Working with local authorities to ensure road signs displaying bridge heights are correct and up to date

Calling for stricter enforcement of penalties for drivers when strikes do happen.

And after months of research into why strikes happen, the campaign will be launched to all key players in the haulage industry calling on them to challenge their drivers to ‘check it, rather than chance it’, and it runs until April next year.