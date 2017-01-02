Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Post Office says it is investigating options following the shock closure of a village outlet.

The sudden loss before Christmas of Elton Post Office led to local politicians demanding action.

Elton ward borough councillor Stephen Smith (Lab) and Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders joined forces to demand that immediate steps should be taken.

They argued the closure could leave some residents unable to pick up their pension over Christmas as the nearest available counters are several miles away.

The branch suddenly closed before Christmas without residents, the MP or the borough council being informed or consulted as would be the usual practice.

After several requests for comment from Mr Madders, a Post Office manager confirmed the branch was closed on a temporary basis due to a dispute between the landlord and tenant of the property.

The manager was unable to confirm when the branch would reopen and it was suggested that residents should use the Helsby , Wolverham or Ellesmere Port Asda branches instead.

This suggestion was met with anger by Mr Madders who said: “Even the closest of these three branches is almost three miles from Elton Post Office while the others are more than five miles away.

“A pensioner without access to a car from Ince or Elton would simply not be able to make this journey.

“It beggars belief that nobody from the Post Office bothered to tell anyone that this branch was closed.

“This facility is a lifeline to many people in the village and answers need to be provided about when it will reopen and what residents are expected to do in the meantime.”

Cllr Smith also called on the Post Office to take urgent action.

He said: “I know from speaking with local residents how vital these services are to them

“It is simply not good enough for Post Office managers to expect vulnerable people to travel many miles just to collect their pension or send post.

“We want to see this matter being treated with the highest possible priority. I am calling on the Post Office to urgently reopen this facility, we need action, not excuses.”

'We know how important services are'

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Following the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use Elton Post Office has temporarily closed.

“We know how important Post Office services are to people in the area and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused. Any customers wishing to access Post Office services may do so from any convenient Post Office branch”.

These are said to include Helsby Post Office at 215 Chester Road, Helsby and Mickle Trafford Post Office at 2 Wells Close, Mickle Trafford.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to assure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.”