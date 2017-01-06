Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sheriff of Chester has presented a cheque for more than £500 to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd .

The money, £560, represents early fundraising activities by councillor Myles Hogg for his chosen charity of the year plus a donation of £60 from the Chester Sheriffs’ Association.

The association is made up of past Sheriffs of Chester or their consorts who support the current sheriff in his work by attending his functions and assisting him to raise funds for his charity.

In September 2021, sheriffs, consorts and past sheriffs from England and Wales will gather in Chester for their annual meeting to commemorate the 900 years of there being a Sheriff of Chester.

The Chester Sheriffs’ Association is already fundraising for the event.