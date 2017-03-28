Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A despicable robber invaded an elderly Parkinson’s sufferer’s home in Ellesmere Port and made off with a safe containing cash and personal documents.

The 71-year-old victim was able to get justice when he picked his attacker out of a police lineup.

Jonathan Hughes, of Wilkinson Street, Ellesmere Port, stole cash and was jailed for three years and four months at Chester Crown Court on March 21.

He did it to get money to feed his drugs habit.

Hughes posed as a window cleaner to trick his way into the victim’s address on Maryville Close on February 17.

It is believed he deliberately targeted vthe ulnerable man, who suffers from the physical effects of Parkinson’s disease.

After getting inside the house, he swiped the safe from the bedroom and made for the door.

The victim tried to stop him but was knocked to the ground as Hughes barged past.

He suffered injuries to his knees and arms.

On top of the jail sentence after being found guilty of one count of robbery, Hughes was handed an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Maryville Close.