Sexuality and its place in the Church of England will be discussed at an open forum at Chester Cathedral.

The place of lesbian and gay Christians, and especially same-sex marriage, will come to a head in the forthcoming general synod meeting, which will hear a report from bishops on marriage and same-sex relationships. This report is the culmination of more than a year of ‘Shared Conversations’.

Timed to coincide with the general synod, The Future of the Sexuality Debates will be discussed at an open forum on Saturday, February 11.

The free event is the second part of a Church of England-funded project, Sexuality and Anglican Identities, organised by two academics in the department of theology and religious studies at the University of Chester: Dr Paul Middleton, senior lecturer in New Testament and early Christianity; and Dr Jessica Keady, researcher in biblical studies and gender.

Dr Middleton said: “Attitudes in society have changed so quickly that the church has been struggling to keep up. So far, the Church of England, in common with other mainstream churches, has been focused on lesbian and gay relationships.

“But after same-sex marriage has been dealt with, the churches will have to turn their attention to issues such as transgender and intersex (a person who is born with both male and female characteristics) experiences, as well as current ideas about gender fluidity, all of which really challenge the central tenant of Christian thinking on gender and sexuality, that God created humans male and female.”

Project co-ordinator Dr Keady said: “We were delighted to welcome more than 50 people to our first open forum in October when we discussed the past, present, and future of Christian marriage. It was a lively debate and a large range of views were raised. Our second forum will ask panellists and audience members to look into the future and imagine how the Church will be discussing issues of sexuality 10, 20, or 30 years from now.”

Joining Dr Middleton and Dr Keady are panellists, Dr Susannah Cornwall, a specialist on intersex, Dr David Hilborn, convenor of the Theology Group of the Evangelical Alliance, professor Adrian Thatcher and Dr Mark Vasey-Saunders, who have both written extensively on gender and sexuality.

Dr Middleton added: “We are delighted to welcome such a distinguished group of experts to facilitate a discussion on this issue for the church. We hope this event will help people think through their own responses through lively, constructive and respectful conversation.”

The Past, Present, and Future of Christian Marriage takes place in Chester Cathedral on Saturday, February 11 from 1-3pm. The event is open to the public, admission is free.