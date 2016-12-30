Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted sex offender is wanted by police after failing to register at his new address in Cheshire.

Christopher Spelman is the subject of a manhunt which also spans Lancashire, Merseyside and Staffordshire.

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal to track down the 57-year-old.

He was convicted in 2014 of a series of historic sex offences against a schoolgirl.

Spelman failed to sign on at a new address in Cheshire as part of his prison release requirements, his last known address was in Liverpool.

Officers say he may have grown a full beard and is previously known to have camped outdoors.

DS Angela Gray said: "We need anyone who may have seen Christopher Spelman or know of his whereabouts to come forward.

“Spelman knows he should have gone to his new address to register and so I would also urge him if he sees this appeal to hand himself in at his nearest police station.”

If you have any information that could help locate Christopher Spelman, please call Lancashire Police on 01772 20911 or email somu@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.