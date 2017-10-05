Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy showers and gale force winds brought chaos to the roads in Cheshire last night (Wednesday, October 4).

There were at least three accidents reported during the evening, no doubt largely due to the bad weather after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind during the night.

One lane had to be closed on the M53 near Ellesmere Port at around 9pm due to a collision which caused traffic disruption.

And around two hours later at 11pm, there was severe congestion on the M56 westbound between J15 and the A494 following an incident.

Highways North West also received a report of an RTC on the M53 at J8 earlier on in the evening. There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

However, although there are set to be occasional showers across the country today, the winds have eased considerably, according to the Met Office.