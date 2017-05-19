Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers using the M6 face delays of more than an hour at Friday rush hour after a two-car crash.

There are huge queues in both directions after the accident at about 2pm on May 19.

A lane is closed on each side of the motorway after a car hit the central reservation near junction 21.

Highways England say there are waits of 90 minutes in both directions.

The northbound tailback is now beginning to affect the M56 coming from Chester at J20 too.

Highways added a recovery crew has attended the scene but information on their website suggests it may not be fully cleared southbound until 8pm.

Motorists have been asked to allow extra time for their journey.

